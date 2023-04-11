Saline Clips Chelsea in SEC Golf Opener

The SEC golf season opener featured what many expect to be two of the top teams in the SEC Red and White divisions and it was a battle to the final putt as Saline clipped Chelsea 159-161 at Brookside Golf Course in Saline Monday.

Jack Murray led Chelsea with a one-under-par round of 35 for medalist honors. He had two birdies in the round with his only blemish coming with a bogie on hole 16.

Jack Murry fired a one-under 35 to claim medalist honors at Brookside. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Hornets were led by Zeb Siegel with a one-over 37. He was consistent with eight pars and just one boy on the par three 12th hole.

Saline got strong showings from their fifth and sixth golfers. Brian Kang was the Hornets fifth golfer and came home second with a round of 38, while Nick Niethammer was Saline's sixth golfer and finished with a strong round of 40.

Giuseppe Giacalone, Cullen Ellis, and Will Winslow each shot rounds of 44 for the Hornets.

William Wilhelm was the Bulldogs second golfer to come in with a round of 40.

Brian Tillman followed with a 42 and Richard Montoye 44. Josh Hanna finished with a round of 45 and Barrett Krueger rounded out the top six with a 47.

Photos by Mike Williamson



