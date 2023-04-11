The Saline Youth Council’s 2022 Youth of the Year is described as a person who has a true passion for helping others and a pro-community spirit.

In some exciting news on April 7, the Saline Youth Council announced that Saline High School senior Sophia Bauman has been chosen as the 2022 Youth of the Year.

Each year, the Saline Youth Council said its announcement that it accepts nominations and chooses a Saline Area School District resident in grades 7 - 12 who has made a positive impact in the community to reward as the Youth of the Year.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Bauman to ask her about this honor and what it means to her.

“I am so appreciative of everyone who has supported me throughout this whole process,” she said. “It is such an honor to be recognized for the service I do without any expectations back. For as long as I can remember, my biggest goal has been to help others in any capacity. I’m so grateful that I was involved in a community who is just as passionate about giving back as I am.”

According to the youth council announcement, Bauman has volunteered nearly 100 hours in the Saline community and has partnered with the Saline Chamber of Commerce, working on a number of events such as ribbon cuttings, selling raffle tickets and conducting media interviews. She has also volunteered at the Chad Tough Run which raises funds for pediatric bran cancer.

“Sophia is an attentive and highly motivated student at Saline High School where she is a top scholar,” the announcement stated. “She manages as Editor-in-Chief for the Saline Yearbook, is a member of the Saline Honor Society and is an active member in Students Against Destructive Decisions. On top of all her school, extracurricular and volunteer work, Sophia also works on the weekends as a waitress.”

“She is an overachiever, has a true passion for helping others and a pro-community spirit,” Miss Saline co-directors Molly Luempert-Coy and Kim Bryant said in the announcement.

STN asked Bauman why community is important to her.

“The Saline community has given me a sense of purpose during the time I’ve lived here,” she said. “It’s a daily reminder that I’m fortunate enough to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

The Youth of the Year will be honored at the Saline Salutes program sponsored by the Saline Chamber of Commerce on April 26 at Lake Forrest Golf Club.