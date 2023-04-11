Saline Lacrosse Rallies for Win in Double OT

The Saline boys' lacrosse team opened SEC Red play in stunning fashion as the Hornets rallied to take down Ann Arbor Skyline 5-4 in double overtime Monday night.

Jon Jon Ohren Hoeft put the Hornets on the board first in the opening quarter, but the Eagles answered with three straight goals for a 3-1 halftime lead.

Freshman Colman McNamara took over after Skyline pushed the lead to 4-1.

McNamara scored twice to cut the lead to 4-3 setting up a fantastic finish.

Carson Stavros hit Hoeft with a pass who fired it home to tie the game with 31 seconds left and send the game into overtime.

Neither team would score in the first overtime setting it into a second OT.

McNamara got the ball in front of the net and fired home a left-handed shot for the game winner and his third of the game for the Hornets.

Owen Brown was stellar in net for the Hornets, keeping the Eagles from extending their three goal lead and allowing Saline to rally.

The Hornets improved to 2-1 overall on the season and return to action Wednesday night when they host rival Ann Arbor Pioneer.