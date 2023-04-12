Saline Softball Opens with Sweep of Monroe

The Saline softball team kicked off its 2023 season in impressive fashion with a doubleheader sweep of Monroe Monday.

The Hornets jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 5-1 win in the opener.

A rbi-double by Leah Holloway put the Hornets on top 1-0 in the second.

The Hornets would add three more in the third. Kaleigh McClelland singled in a run to make it 2-0 and Holloway and Delaney Lee followed with two out rbi-singles to make it 4-0.

Monroe got one back in the fourth to cut the lead to 4-1, but the Hornets would get an insurance run in the seventh with a rbi-single by Emily Sweetland to make it 5-1.

Karli Dorr was stellar on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing just three hits.

Holloway led the offense with two hits and two RBI. McClelland and Lee each had two hits and an rbi.

Saline used a late rally to take the nightcap 8-2.

Monroe took a 2-0 lead in the fifth, but the Hornets would rally for three in the sixth and five in the seventh to pull out the win.

IN the sixth Lee ripped a two-run single to tie the game at 2-2 and Izzy Deveau followed with a run scoring single to give the Hornets the 3-2 lead.

The Hornets struck for five in the seventh with the big blows being a two-run homer by CLara Cherry and a basses loaded double by Lily Evans that cleared the bases.

Holloway had another by game with three hits and two runs scored. Cherry had two hits including the home run and two rbi. Lee had two hits and two rbi, Deveau two hits and an rbi, and Evans the double and three rbi.

Deveau earned the win in the circle, striking out seven and allowing two hits.