Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 2023 Saline Salutes Honorees

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) has proudly announced the distinguished honorees of the 2023 Saline Salutes Awards. Each year, these accolades are bestowed upon exceptional citizens who have significantly contributed to the Saline area, encompassing the City of Saline and the surrounding townships of Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline, and York.

Community leaders from various sectors within the Saline area gathered nominations and determined the honorees through a rigorous selection process. The Saline Salutes Awards are a prestigious means of recognizing the tireless efforts and dedication of individuals living or working in the Saline Area.

The 2023 Saline Salutes honorees are:

Citizen of the Year: Kimberly Bryant, President of SHS Music Boosters

Lifetime Achievement: Paul Hynek, Chair of Summerfest

Visionary: Lisa Rentschler, Owner of Nu2U Again Resale Shop

First Responder: Sergeant Andy Hartwig, Saline Police Department

Youth of the Year: Sophia Bauman, Miss Saline 2022

These remarkable individuals will be celebrated at the 34th Annual Saline Salutes Awards Program, which will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 6:15 p.m. at the Lake Forest Golf Club. The event will include a dinner and an awards presentation ceremony.

The awards and event are a part of the Chamber’s mission of fostering a thriving economic environment and community in the City of Saline and the nearby townships of Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline, and York. The Chamber strives to be a valuable resource for diverse business needs and referrals.

Attendance fees for the event are $40 per person, $75 per couple, or $300 for a table of eight. Those interested in attending the event should register by April 14 on the official website at www.salinechamber.org. For registration assistance or inquiries, please contact the SACC Office at 734.429.4494.

The Saline Salutes Awards Program is generously sponsored by Stevenson Enterprise, True Community Credit Union, Saline Flowerland, Gwen’s Cake Decorating and Etc., Lily’s, Standard Printing, Kaptured by Lisa Kahler Photography, and Molly and Todd Coy.

For further information, please reach out to Michelle Cooley, Operations Manager, at office@salinechamber.org or 734.429.4494.