May 2 vote in Saline Area Schools

As a last minute reminder, there’s an important vote on May 2 for Saline Area Schools (SAS).

In a notice sent out to the school district community, SAS Superintendent Steve Laatsch said, “I am asking you to vote in the upcoming May 2nd election. Saline Area Schools will be on the ballot for an operating millage renewal. This is not a Bond, it is a 10 year millage renewal proposal that is part of the normal, day-to-day, funding structure for all Michigan School Districts.”

School district officials say, “This is Saline Area Schools’ ongoing renewal request for the operating millage (general fund-regular, day-to-day operations) that is part of how the State of Michigan organizes school funding as set by Proposal A in 1994.”

In noting some important details, Laatsch said “If you only own one home, you would not pay this millage. It would be paid by second home owners, businesses and all other non-principal residence property owners.”

He said the renewal would help SAS continue to generate a little over $8.5 million dollars for the General Operating budget (the budget that helps pay for teachers and other staff members) on an annual basis for the next 10 years.

In the school district’s FAQ on this, it answers the question, does this raise my taxes, by stating:

“No. This is a straight renewal and there is no change. In addition, if you own one home, you do not currently pay this millage and you would not pay this millage if passed. Thus, if you own one home, no matter the result, this will not affect your taxes.”

School district officials said more information about this millage renewal proposal can be found by going to www.salineschools.org and by clicking on the pop-up button “Millage Renewal 2023.”

However, here are the direct links for additional information below:

