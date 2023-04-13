Saline Soccer Makes Quick Work of Monroe

The Saline girls' soccer team opened SEC Red play in impressive fashion Tuesday night with an 8-0 mercy win over Monroe to improve to 2-0-1 overall on the season.

Three Hornets scored two goals each and the Saline defense was stifling all night keeping the Trojans on their heels for most of the night.

Sadie Walsh opened things up with a pair of goals to give Saline a 2-0 lead and Courtney Paszkiewicz found the net to give Saline a 3-0 halftime lead.

The Hornets would pour it on in the second half with Ellie Warden starting things off.

Zoe Rumohr found the net next and Warden followed with her second of the night to make it 6-0.

Sienna Snyder put he name in the scoring column by finding the net and Rumohr would end the game with her second of the night to end the game with the 8-0 mercy.

Norah Dawid continued to be stellar in net for the Hornets with her third straight shutout to start the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann



