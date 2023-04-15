Saline Softball Honored to Meet Historical AAGPBL Player

Photo provided by Heidi McClelland

Sweeping a softball doubleheader wasn't the most exciting thing for the Saline softball team Thursday night.

Following the sweep of Walled Lake Northern, the Hornets had the chance to meet the former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Mary Moore after the game.

Moore played for the AAGPBL from 1950-1952 for the Springfield Sallies barnstorming team and the Battle Creek Belles.

Photo from AAGPBL web page

She was in the stands to watch her granddaughter play for the Walled Lake Northern team and took the time to talk and take pictures with the Hornets after the game.

She played for the Sallies while they were touring the country on exhibition games to recruit new players to the league and was one of the top players on the team that season. Her favorite memory of the trip was playing in Yankee Stadium and meeting Yankee greats Yogi Berra, Joe Dimaggio, Billy Martin, and Phil Rizzuto.

Photo provided by Heidi McClelland

During the off season she worked in a factory and had an accident, losing a part of two fingers.

She thought her career was over, but MLB baseball player Mordecai Brown was able to pitch for 14 years in the league with just three fingers and this gave her incentive to keep trying. Due to the injury she did not to start in 1951, but was called up in the second half with Battle Creek and played in 1952 until an ankle injury ended her season. She had struggled with the hand injury and chose not to return after that season.

Hornet players went to the internet about the excitement of meeting Ms. Moore. It was a night to remember for all of them.