Saline Softball Moves to 5-0

The Saline softball team kept its record perfect on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Walled Lake Northern Thursday night.

The Hornets rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the 6th

to take the opener 6-5.

Saline trailed 5-2 after five but got a run back in the sixth to cut the lead to 5-3.

A leadoff walk started things and Sydney Hastings stepped to the plate and smacked a two-run homer to center to tie the game at five.

A hit batter and an error put two runners on and Leah Holloway doubled to score one to take a 6-5 lead.

WLN put a runner on in the bottom of the seventh, but Izzy Deveau slammed the door and the Hornets held on for the win.

Clara Cherry had two hits and a rbi. While Hastings had the home run and three rbi. Delaney Lee and Holloway each had a hit and rbi, while Deveau struck out two in relief for the win.

The Hornets again rallied in the nightcap with two runs in the sixth to finish the sweep 8-6.

Saline trailed 6-5 in the fifth when Hastings doubled and scored on a Cherry fly ball to tie up the game.

The Hornets had a runner on with two outs in the sixth when Lily Evans ripped a triple to right to give Saline a 7-6 lead. Evans then scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 8-6.

WLN threatened with two runners on in the sixth, but Deveau got a fly out to right to end the game.

Cherry had a home run and three rbi to lead the Saline batting attack. Emily Sweetland had a home run and two rbi, Kaleigh McClelland a home run, and Evans the triple and rbi. Deveau struck out three for the win.

The Hornets barely broke a sweat in an 18-0 win over Ypsilanti Wednesday.

Saline received 23 walks from Grizzly and scored 16 runs in the first inning.

Sweetland had a hit and three rbi, while Hastings had two hits and three rbi. Evans struck out six for the win.