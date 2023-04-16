Saline Tennis Second at Chelsea Quad

The Saline girls’ tennis team had a strong showing at the Chelsea quad Saturday with a second-place finish. The Hornets beat out Battle Creek Lakeview and Dexter, but fell to the host Bulldogs.

Kylie Warner took first at three-singles with a 3-0 record on the day. Her best match came when she rallied to beat her Chelsea opponent in a tiebreaker 4-6, 6-3, 10-3.

The Hornets were strong at doubles as well with all four flights going 2-1 on the day and finishing second.

Eva Cueto and Gabby Englehardt at one-doubles, Katheryn Feller/ Fiona Loverich two-doubles, Ellis Buchanan/Carmen Pagilinan three-doubles, and Nastia Dubovoy/Lucia Ruiz Ferrer four-doubles all teamed for second-place finishes.

CJ Tuldanis at two-singles and Isabella Apone at four-singles picked up one win each for Saline.

Photos by Dawn McCann



