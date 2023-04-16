Saline-Milan Water Polo Off to Scorching Start

After a 5-0 week, the Saline-Milan girls’ water polo team has already topped its win total from 2022 and is looking for a lot more wins to come.

The Chickadees finished 7-16 overall last season and have already topped that with a hot 8-1 start to 2023. They also went winless against top-ten teams (0-12) and are currently 3-0 this season after defeating two ranked opponents this week.

Junior goaltender Kelsey Altevogt has been a key to the start for Saline-Milan. She faced 42 shots and saved 30 for a 71.43 save percentage and also dished out seven assists in the five games.

Senior Captain Elaina Malach was named the district Player of the Week and is another big reason the Chickadees are sitting atop the district standings after two weeks of the season.

Saline-Milan opened the week with a hard-fought 6-5 win over district foe and state-ranked Ann Arbor Skyline.

The defensive battle was close throughout with the teams tied at two after one and the Chickadees holding a 5-4 lead at the half.

Both teams scored in the third to make it 6-5 and the Saline-Milan defense locked down in the fourth to keep the Eagles out of the net to hold on for the win.

Kiera Luhrs led the offense with three goals and one assist, while Rylee Mitchell added two goals and an assist.

Malach had a goal, two assists, and six big steals on defense, while Altevogt made seven stops in net.

The Chickadees took part in the Grand Haven tournament Friday and Saturday and ran the table with four wins.

A huge seven-goal second quarter lifted Saline-Milan to an easy 17-4 win over Grand Haven to open things off.

Saline-Milan had a balanced scoring attack with seven girls scoring on the night.

Luhrs led the offense with four goals, including a penalty shot, and five assists, while Dori Cook finished with three goals and three assists.

Mitchell added three goals and one assist and Sara Mitchell two goals, three assists, and five steals. Malach chipped in with two goals and an assist, Hallie Thompson a goal and assist, Annabelle Williams two goals and one assist, Lila McKenna one goal, and Alex Lillie two assists. Altevogt and Laila Nemeth combined to top five of nine shots in net.

The Chickadees then took down Birmingham Seaholm 14-5.

Altevogt stopped seven of nine shots in net for Saline-Milan.

Rylee Mitchell had four goals and two assists to lead the offense. Malach and Luhrs had three goals each with Luhrs also picking up an assist. Hannah Brady and Cook picked up one goal each, while Sara Mitchell had two goals and three assists.

Next came a 10-2 win over East Lansing on Saturday.

Luhrs had a big day with six goals and one assist to lead the Chickadees.

Rylee Mitchell tallied two goals and an assist, Williams a goal and assist, and Cook one goal on a penalty shot. Nemeth and Altevogy stopped four of six shots in net.

The Chickadees wrapped up the weekend with a 5-3 win over a strong state-ranked East Kentwood team.

Saline-Milan defense was stifling as they built a 4-1 lead and held off an East Kentwood charge in the fourth for the win.

Luhrs scored three times, while Rylee Mitchell and Williams each scored once.

Altevogt was stellar in net, stopping 11 of 15 shots on goal to keep the Chickadees on top.