Saline Lacrosse Cruises Past Huron

The Saline lacrosse team improved its overall record to 4-2 on the season after a 16-3 pasting of Ann Arbor Huron on a cold, snowy night Monday.

The Hornets scored the first six goal of the game and took a 7-1 lead after one quarter as they cruised past the River Rats.

Conor Farrell scored three first period goals, including a buzzer beater with a second to go in the quarter.

Huron would strike first in the second, but Saline answered with three straight for a 10-2 lead at the half.

Colman McNamara and Owen Miller score third period goals to push the lead to 12-2 after three and the Hornets would cruise in the fourth with the running clock.

Farrell finished the night with four goals, while Miller added four goals and three assists.

Jon John Ohren-Hoeft tallied a pair of goals, while McNamara found the net three times. Carlie Fox scored twice and Andrew Boehm and Derek Nishioka scored one each.

Jonah Strock, Blake Woodrel, Mateo Iadipaolo, Farrell, and Carson Stavros had one assist each.

Own Brown and Owen Belote split the time in net and stopped six of nine shots for the Hornets.

The Hornets took down Canton 10-6 April 14.

Ohren-Hoeft had a big night with four goals and an assist. Miller and Stavros found the net twice each, while Iadipaolo and McNamara scored one each.

Brown made seven saves in net for Saline.

Pioneer rallied for the final three goals on the night to take down the Hornets 10-9 April 12.

A hot start by Pioneer gave them an early 4-0 lead, but Saline answered with seven straight goals, including five by Miller to take a 7-4 lead in the third.

Pioneer rebounded with a pair of goals, but Ohren-Hoeft found the net for an 8-6 lead after three.

The exciting fourth quarter saw Pioneer strike first, but again Ohren-Hoeft found the net to give Saline a 9-7 lead with 8:05 left.

Pioneer answered with a goal at the 6:12 mark and tied the game with 4:44 left.

Neither team would score over the next 2 1/2 minutes, until Pioneer scored the game-winner with 2:02 left.

Miller finished with five goals, and Ohren-Hoeft three. McNamara scored one goal and won 11 of 17 faceoffs on the night. Brown finished withe 12 saves in net for Saline.