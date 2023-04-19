Saline Baseball Takes Pair from Skyline

The Saline baseball team made it three straight wins with a doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Skyline Tuesday.

A dominating pitching performance from Jackson Muir lifted Saline to a 4-0 win in the opener.

Muir allowed just two hits, while striking out 10 and walking none for the complete game win for the Hornets. He was perfect through five when Skyline ripped a double to start the sixth. The Eagles never had more than one runner on in any inning.

The Hornets would get all the runs they would need in the third with a two-run double by Kriss Sydlowski and an Eagles error for the third run.

Jackson Conley ripped a rbi double in the fourth for Saline's other run and Muir did the rest.

Conley finished 3-3 with a double and rbi, while Sydlowski had the double and two rbi.

The Hornets scored early and often in the night cap with a 15-3 pasting of the Eagles.

Saline took advantage of nine walks by Skyline pitching, including five in the second inning when the Hornets blew the game open with six runs for an 11-2 lead.

Matt Mareno allowed two hits in four innings of work and struck out four for the win for Saline.

Conley went 2-2 with a triple and rbi, while Mack Notar had a hit and three rbi. Tate Bezeau had a double and two rbi, while Sydlowski added a double and rbi. Trent Hankamp had a triple and rbi, while Roman Laurio chipped in with a hit and two runs scored.

Saline improved to 5-6 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson