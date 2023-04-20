Saline Track Teams Sweep Home Tri-Meet

The Saline boys' and girls' track teams both came away with home tri-meet sweeps Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 in the SEC Red on the season.

The boys defeated Bedford 95.67-41.33 and Huron 86-51 and the girls took down Bedford 112-25 and Huron 82.5-54.5.

Mia Rogan led the girls with three win. She won the 400, 800, and was part of the winning 4x400 along with Corynn Gady, Mackenzie Sellenraad, and Grace Oberski.

Gady was also pert of the winning 4x800 team with Lillian Schlack, Aubrey Stager, and Madison Rogan.

Laney Alig won the 1600 and Jennifer Gage claimed the top spot in the 3200. Shyla Smith won the 100 hurdles, Jacki Kolano the pole vault, and Jenna Griffin the long jump.

Second-place finishes went to Nicole Waren in the 200, Sellenraad 1600, Alig 3200, 4x200 relay team of Evalyn Ledy, Lola Lange, Mohalia Staton, and Oberski, Mallory Platzer discus.

Wynter Burnett claimed three first-place finishes to lead the boys. Burnett won the 400, was part of the winning 4x200 relay with Caid Fox, Jaedyn Sifuna, and Tyler Parrish, and the winning 4x400 with Rafe Symonds, Andrew Black, and Cannon Ruttkofsky.

Leonardo Ignacio won the 200, Andrew McNally the 800, Truman Johnson 1600, and Samuel Jackson 3200, while McNally was part of the winning 4x800 with Stewart Berryhill, Dominik White, and Noah Lepore, and Camden Pawlick won the discus.

Second-place finishes went to Parrish in the 200, Berryhill 800, Jackson 1600, Shane Pitcher 3200, the 4x100 relay team of Byce Nadig, Graham Gerbe, Zach Heisler, and Youssef Jarouche, the 4x800 relay team of Jackson, Brennan Larusso, Andrew Strong, and Ethan Yesko, Pawlick shot put, and Ignacio high jump.