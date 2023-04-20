Saline Tennis Sweeps Pinckney

The Saline girls' tennis team made quick work of Pinckney last week when the Hornets took down the Pirates 8-0.

The doubles teams lost just two games in their eight sets to cruise past the Pirates.

Picking up 6-0, 6-0 wins were Katheryn Feller and Sydney Becker at two-doubles and Ellis Buchanan/Carmen Pagilinan at three doubles.

Eva Cueto and Gabby Englehardt won 6-0, 6-1 at one doubles and Nastia Dubovoy/ Lucia Ruiz-Ferrer 6-0, 6-1 at four doubles.

Kylie Warner continued her strong play with a 6-0, 6-0 win at three singles, while Mia Bae won 6-3, 6-3 at one singles. CJ Tuldanis won 6-2, 6-3 at two singles and Isabella Apone was victorious 6-3, 6-1 at four singles.