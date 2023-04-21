Saline Softball Takes Two from Tecumseh

Photo by Heidi McClelland

The Saline softball team improved to 7-0 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Tecumseh Wednesday.

The Hornets used a big six run fifth inning to take the opener 12-1.

Saline took a 2-0 lead in the third with a groundout and a rbi-single by Kaleigh McClelland and the lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth with the help of a Tecumseh error.

Singles by Sydney Hastings and McClelland started the fifth inning rally. An error and wild pitch scored both runners and Leah Holloway followed with a homerun to left to quickly make it 7-0. A two-out single by Izzy Deveau brought Karli Dorr to the plate and she launched a shot over the left field fence for a 9-0 lead at the Hornets would cruise to the win.

Dorr finished with 2 hits, including the home run and three rbi and tossed a three-hitter and struck out 11 in the circle for the win.

McClelland finished with two hits and a rbi, while Deveau added two hits and two runs scored. Holloway finished with the home run and two rbi, while Hastings and Clara Cherry each had a hit and rbi.

The Hornets made short work of Tecumseh in the second game with an eight run fourth inning to take a 12-0 decision over the Indians.

Cherry led the offensive charge with two hits, including a home run and three rbi.

Hastings finished with two hits and two rbi, Emily Sweetland and Delaney Lee a hit and two rbi each. Holloway finished with two hits and rbi, and Lily Evans a hit and rbi.

Deveau tossed a four-hitter and struck out five, while adding a hit and rbi at the plate.