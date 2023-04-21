Lodi Twp Police Report, March 2023

In March, Deputies responded to 218 calls for police service, up from 205 the previous year for a 6% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Mar) are 676, up from 479 for the same period last year, a 41% increase.

Officers conducted 99 traffic stops, down from 101 last year. Forty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

On larceny

Nine crashes

Two medical assists

15 citizen assists

Four welfare checks

Two mental health

One fraud

One extortion

One resisting an officer

One OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On March 9, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2800 Block of S. Wagner for a mental health check resulting in a resisting and obstruction incident where the Deputy was injured and required stitches due to the subject fighting with him. Multiple deputies and AAPD responded to the incident, and the subject was eventually taken into custody uninjured. The subject was turned over to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

On March 22, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 3300 Block of S. Wagner for an Identity Theft incident. An unknown suspect withdrew over $2,700 from the victim’s bank account. It is unknown how the suspect obtained the correct information to withdraw. The suspect's identity is unknown due to them using fraudulent identification.