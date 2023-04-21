Saline Lacrosse Pulls Away from Bedford for Win

The Saline boys; lacrosse team used a big finish to take down Bedford 11-5 in a match that went back and forth all night.

The Hornets and Mules traded goals for nearly three periods before Saline would score the last six goals of the night to pull away for the win.

Conor Farrell, Owen Miller, and Andrew Boehm scored first period goals for Saline only to have Bedford answer each time to tie it at three after one period.

Goals by Colman McNamara and Miller’s second of the night put Saline up 5-4 at halftime.

Bedford would score the first goal of the second half to tie the game at 5-5, but the Hornets took over after that.

Miller scored his third of the night and Boehm followed with his second for a 7-5 lead. Carson Stavros would find the net late in the third with an assist to Jon Jon Ohren Hoeft to give Saline an 8-5 lead after three and they would never look back.

Stavros scored his second of the game to start the fourth and Ohren Hoeft followed to put Saline up 10-5.

Miller would finish the scoring with his fourth of the night to make the final 11-5.

Saline improved to 5-2 overall on the season