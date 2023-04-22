Saline Soccer Remains Unbeaten

The Saline girls’ soccer team remained unbeaten for the season after going 2-0-1 on the week to improve to 4-0-2 on the season.

The Hornets opened the week by blanking rival Ann Arbor Pioneer 3-0.

Norah Dawid earned the blank slate in the net for the Hornets.

The game was scoreless through the first half and the Hornets finally broke through when Sadie Walsh found the net at the 29 minute mark of the second half.

It would stay that way until Zoe Rumohr and Sienna Snyder scored goals just over a minute apart with 10 minutes remaining to make it a 3-0 final.

The Hornets took care of Bedford to stay perfect in the SEC Red with an 8-0 win.

Rumohr, Snyder, Ellie Warden, and Ava Printy scored first half goals to give Saline a 4-0 lead over the Mules.

Nada Derneika made it 5-0 with just over 17 minutes remaining and Snyder scored her second of the game with 7:27 left.

Lydia Zajchowski would score a pair of goals in the final three minutes to end the game early.

Dawid earned her fifth shutout of the season in net.

Saline battled to a 1-1 draw with Milford Friday night.

Milford went on top in the first half for the first goal given up by the Saline defense this season.

It would remain 1-0 Milford until there were eight minutes left in the game when Zajchowski beat a defender to a long pass and drilled it home to tie it with 7:59 left and that is how it would end.