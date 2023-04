The Saline golf team split a pair of SEC matches at a tri-meet at Leslie Park Golf Course in Ann Arbor last week.

The Hornets beat Pinckney 175-196 and fell to a strong Pioneer team 149-175.

Zeb Siegel led Saline with a round of 40.

Brian Kang, Giuseppe Giacalone, and Nick Niethammer each shot a round of 45, while Will Winslow shot 47, and Cullen Ellis 49.

The Hornets improved to 3-1 in the SEC.