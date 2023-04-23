Saline-Milan Water Polo Swims by Huron

The Saline-Milan water polo team picked up a big in-district win with a 13-7 victory over Ann Arbor Huron Tuesday, April 18.

The Chickadees dominate the first half, taking a commanding 8-1 lead at the half.

Huron would rally in the second half with three goals in the third to cut the lead to 8-4 after three.

Saline-Milan would put the game away with five goals in the fourth to hold on for the win.

Elaina Malach had a big night for the Chickadees with five goals and three assists.

Kiera Luhrs, who was named the MWPA Region Player of the Week, added three goals and one assist on the night. Sara Mitchell added two goals and two assists, while Dori Cook had two goals and one assist. Rylee Mitchell chipped in with a goal and assist and Kelsey Altevogt one assist.

Altevogt stopped four of five shots in net in the first half, while Laila Nemeth made six saves in net in the second half for Saline-Milan.

The Chickadees hosted four out of state teams for the Saline-Milan tournament this weekend and finished with a 2-2 record.

Saline-Milan took down Columbus (OH) 11-6.

Malach led the way with three goals and two assists, while Rylee Mitchell and Sara Mitchell each had two goals and two assists.

Annabelle Williams picked up two goals and an assist and Cook a goal and two assists and Luhrs a goal and assist. Altevogt made three saves in net.

Saline-Milan also defeated Worthington (OH) 9-2.

Luhrs had a big game with three goals and three assists to lead the Chickadees. Williams and Malach had two goals and one assist each, while Rylee Mitchell had a goal and assist and Sara Mitchell one goal. Nemeth made seven saves in net for the Chickadees.

Saline-Milan fell to Norco (PA) 13-6.

Malach led the team with four goals and Luhrs added two goals and two assists. Hannah Brady, Williams, and Cook had one assist each, while Altevogt made 10 saves in net.

The Chickadees ran into a buzzsaw in a 15-2 loss to Shadow (Can).

Saline-Milan trailed 7-1 at the half and a seven-goal third by Shadow put any chance of a comeback to rest.

Luhrs scored both goals for the Chickadees.

Saline-Milan improved to 11-3 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



