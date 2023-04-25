Saline Softball Takes Two From Pioneer

The Saline softball team made quick work of Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday with a 13-1 and 18-0 doubleheader sweep to remain perfect in the SEC Red at 5-0.

Saline broke open a scoreless tie with a seven run fourth inning and never looked back for the 13-1 win in the opener. The big blows of the inning was a two-run homer by Clara Cherry and rbi-double by Sydney Hastings.

Karli Dorr allowed just one hit and struck out 15 in the circle for the win.

Cherry finished with two hits and three rbi to lead the offense. Kaleigh McClelland and Dorr finished with two hits and two rbi, while Hastings and Emily Sweetland had two hits and one rbi each.

Saline jumped out to a 12-0 first inning lead and cruised to the 18-0 four inning win in the second game.

Izzy Deveau struck out six and allowed two hits for the win.

Hastings finished with three hits and three rbi, while McClelland, Sweetland, and Lilly Evans had two hits and two rbi each. Deveau and Delaney Lee each had a hit and two rbi.

The Hornets took part in a tournament at the Total Sports Complex in Wixom where they faced some of the top teams in the state and came away with a 3-2 record for the weekend.

Saline opened with a 9-8 win over Lakeland.

Dorr led the offesne with two hits and two rbi and struck out seven for the win in the circle.

Cherry added two hits and a rbi and Lee a hit and two rbi.

Saline then cruised past Grand Haven 17-2.

The Hornets took a commanding 15-2 lead after three and never looked back in the win.

Deveau struck out two for the win and added two hits and two rbi at the plate.

Hastings had a huge game by going 5-5 with two rbi. Cherry had three hits and a rbi, Lee added two hits and four rbi, McClelland two hits and three rbi, and Amelia DeCook two hits and three runs scored.

The Hornets dropped their first game of the season in the final game Saturday, falling to D1 second-ranked Macomb Dakota 4-0.

Four errors doomed the Hornets as Dakota took a 4-0 lead after two and the Saline bats could never get going against the state power.

Hastings had two hits, while Lee had a double and Cherry one hit.

Saline bounced back to take down Novi 2-0 Sunday morning.

Dorr was dominant on the mound, striking out 14 and allowing just one hit.

A rbi-single by Cherry in the fifth and run scoring triple by Deveau in the sixth is all the Hornets would need with Dorr on the rubber.

Saline closed out the tournament against top-ranked and defending state champion Allen Park and came up on the short end of a 9-4 decision.

The Jaguars took control early with a pair of home runs and took a 6-1 lead after two.

The lead grew to 9-1 in the fourth before Saline tried to fight back with three in the fifth but would get no closer.

Cherry had two hits to lead the offense, while Evans picked up a hit and two rbi. Sweetland added a rbi double for the Hornets.