Saline Baseball Takes Two from Pioneer

The Saline baseball team climbed back into contention in the SEC Red with a doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday.

The Hornets took the two games 11-8 and 6-0 to improve to 5-3 in the conference that has the top four teams separated by just two games in the standings.

The opener against Pioneer was tied at six after four innings, but the Hornets took control with a four-run fifth for a 10-6 lead.

A two-run two-out single by Jackson Conley was the big blow of the inning, while Cade Tousa also had a rbi-single.

Mack Notar smacked a homerun to left to open the sixth to make it 11-6 and the Hornets would hold on for the win.

Tousa finished with two hits and a rbi to lead the offense.

Conley finished with a hit and two rbi, while Jackson Muir and Matt Mareno each had a hit and rbi.

Mareno earned the win in relief by not allowing a hit in 3 2/3 innings of work.

The Hornets took a 3-0 lead in the first on rbi singles by Notar and Hunter Easton and held on to a 6-0 win in the nightcap.

Mareno also picked up the win in the second game by pitching the first three innings of a combined five inning no-hitter with Miles Padot.

Tousa led the offense with two hits and two runs scored.

Notar finished with two hits and a rbi and Jackson Muir a hit and two runs scored.

Saline improved to 8-8 overall on the season.