Saline Girls Lacrosse Falls to Pioneer

The Saline girls' field hockey team could not overcome a five goal first half deficit as the Hornets fell to Pioneer 15-8 Monday.

Aubrey Stager scored twice and Campbell Murphy once early to cut the Pioneer lead to 5-3, but Pioneer answered with three straight goals to take an 8-3 lead.

Stager would find the net twice to halt the Pioneer run before another goal by Pioneer made it 9-5.

Maddie Nishioka fired in a shot to cut the lead to 9-6, but Pioneer scored the last three of the half to take a 12-6 lead into the break.

Stage opened the scoring in the second half and Nora Stevenson followed with another Saline goal to cut the lead to 12-8.

That is as close as the Hornets would get as Pioneer scored the final three goals of the game to make the final 15-8.

Stager finished with five goals to lead Saline. Nishioka, Murphy, and Stevenson each scored one.

Saline fell to 2-4 overall on the season. They travel to Dexter for a SEC matchup Wednesday night at 7:00 PM.