Saline Girls' Track and Field Splits at Home Tri-Meet

The Saline girls' track and field team split a pair of SEC Red matches at a home tri-meet Tuesday.

The Hornets easily cruised by Monroe 127-6 and fell to state-power Pioneer 92-45.

While Saline took the top spot in every event against Monroe, Pioneer was just to powerful and had the depth to match the Hornets.

The Hornets took the top spot in four events with Pioneer claiming first in the rest.

Nicole Warren won the long jump, was second in the 100, and was part of the winning 4x100 along with Jordan Wickham, Evalyn Ledy. and Hannah Ross.

Mallory Platzer won the discus and Kadyn Maida the high jump.

Second-place finishes went to Mia Rogan in the 400, Corynn Gady 1600 and 3200, Shyla Smith 300 hurdles, the 4x200 relay team of Charlotte Warren, Ross, Lola Lange, and Mahalia Staton, the 4x400 and 4x800 relay team of Lillian Schlack, Rogan, Mackenzie Sellenraad, and Grace Oberski, Ashton Davis pole vault, and Jenna Griffin long jump.

Addison Proudlock was third in the long jump, Platzer third in the shot put, and Oberski third in the 400.

Photos by Dawn McCann



