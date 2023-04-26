Saline Track and Field Remains Perfect in SEC Red after Sweep

The Saline boys' track and field team moved one step closer to its 12th straight SEC Red title with a home sweep of Monroe and Pioneer Tuesday.

The Hornets easily took down both teams with a 113-24 win over Monroe and 101-36 win over Pioneer.

Malik Eisemann had a big day with three first-place finishes. He won the pole vault, the 100 with a PR of 11.66 and was part of the winning 4x100 team with Jaedyn Sifuna, Tyler Parrish, and Leonardo Ignacio.

Sifuna and Parrish was in on the winning 4x200 relay with Wynter Burnett and Caid Fox, while Burnett won the 400 and was part of the winning 4x400 with Andrew McNally, Sifuna, and Jacob An.

Ignacio won the high jump and James Chikwe won the long jump. Andrew Black swept the 110 and 300 hurdles, Truman Johnson the 1600 and McNally the 800.

Fox was second in the 100, Samuel Jackson the 1600, Elijah Rouston 3200, Leo Hoffman pole vault, and Eisemann long jump.

Third-place finishes went to Andrew Wehr pole vault, Chikwe high jump, Jordan Marsh discus, Camden Pawlick shot put, Caleb Washington 300 hurdles, Nicholas Rouman 110 hurdles, Fox 400, James Rush 200, and Sifuna 100.

