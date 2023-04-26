Hope Clinic and S.O.S. Community Services Honored with 2023 DAR Community Service Awards

In a heartfelt ceremony on April 20, the Sarah Caswell Angell (SCA) Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recognized two outstanding community organizations with the 2023 DAR Community Service Awards.

Both Hope Clinic and S.O.S. Community Services were celebrated for their significant voluntary contributions to local communities, making a real difference in the lives of those they serve.

Established by Dr. Daniel and Beverly Heffernan in 1984, Hope Clinic has become a vital resource for those in need. The clinic offers comprehensive services, from food and housing assistance to medical care. Reverend Doug Campbell accepted the award on behalf of his dedicated staff and volunteers.

S.O.S. Community Services has been fighting to prevent and end family homelessness in Washtenaw County since 1970. Originally founded as "Students Offering Support," the organization has grown into a pillar of the community. Executive Director Rhonda Weathers attended the ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of her hardworking team.

Hope Clinic and S.O.S. Community Services now join the ranks of previous award recipients, House N2 Home and Michigan Freedom Center, in being recognized for their incredible impact on the community.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890, promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism. To learn more about the inspiring work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org.

