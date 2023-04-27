Saline Baseball Finishes Sweep of Pioneer

The Saline baseball team finished off a three-game sweep of Ann Arbor Pioneer with a 4-0 shutout Wednesday and moved back into the SEC Red title hunt.

The win lifted the Hornets record to 6-3 in the SEC Red. Bedford sits on top with an 8-1 record with Dexter in second at 7-2, followed by Monroe and Saline at 6-3.

The Hornets take on Bedford in a huge series next week, while Dexter and Monroe face off in another key matchup that could really shake up the Red standings.

Sam Miller was stellar on the mound for the Hornets with a complete game win, allowing eight hits and striking out eight.

A Kriss Sydlowski rbi-single broke a scoreless tie in the third and Tate Bezeau followed with a run scoring single to make it 2-0 and that is all the Hornets would need.

The Hornets would add a run in the fourth with a rbi-triple by Roman Laurio and an insurance run in the fifth when Jackson Muir ripped a rbi-double to make it 4-0.

Pioneer would load the bases with one out in the seventh, but Miller got a line out and strikeout to end the game.

Cade Tousa led the offense with three hits and two runs scored.

Laurio finished with two hits and a rbi, while Sydlowski, Bezeau, and Muir each had a hit and rbi.