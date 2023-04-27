A Saline man has been charged with alleged crimes against a 14-year-old girl

A 21-year-old Saline man has been charged with alleged crimes involving a 14-year-old girl from Ohio, according to documents provided to the Sun Times News by the FBI Detroit Field Office.

In the criminal complaint provided by the FBI Detroit Office and put together by a special agent, the Saline man was identified as a Danil Baker. In the complaint the 14-year-old victim is referred to as MV1.

The FBI’s complaint states, “Based on the facts set forth above, I believe Baker knew the age of the minor victim to be 14 years old, and that he planned to pick her up from school for the purpose of having sexual encounter with her. Not only did the victim’s mother and a police officer admonish Baker of MV1’s age, but Baker’s own text messages with MV1 clearly state her birthdate on the day before picking her up to participate in a sexual act. Based on my training and experience in these types of investigations, it is reasonable to believe Baker used the internet, to include phone messaging and email, to coerce, induce, and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a crime. Baker also transported a minor in interstate commerce with the intent that the individual would engage in sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a crime when he took MV1 from Ohio to Michigan to engage in sexual activity with him.”

The complaint states the case dates back to Dec. 9, 2022, when the 14-year-old victim’s parents reported her missing to the Hancock County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office, when she didn’t come home from school on the bus. The parents contacted a friend of their daughter’s and that friend had informed them their daughter had been picked up by someone named “Daniel Baker.” That friend said they (Baker and their daughter) had been emailing each other.

The complaint said the victim’s parents stated they had discovered their daughter had been texting with an individual the day prior to her disappearance and took her phone away from her.

“Once she was missing, they reviewed the phone further,” according to the complaint. “MV1’s father believed she was taken by an individual named Danil Baker. MV1’s father had gone through her phone and saw communication with this individual, who was using phone number ***-***-****. While reviewing the phone, MV1’s father noticed communication with Danil Baker, whom MV1 believed to be 17 years old, on the gaming application called Roblox. Officers conducted a reverse number search and linked the provided number to a 21-year-old man named Danil Baker, of Saline, Michigan.”

It’s reported in the complaint that the criminal sexual conduct charge allegedly occurred after the victim was taken from her school in Ohio and then driven to different locations in Westland, Michigan. The victim was reportedly found that same day in December alone at a grocery store after police were called to perform a welfare check about a girl reportedly crying in the public restroom.

The FBI documents said charges on three counts were filed in this case against Baker on April 20, including coercion and enticement.

According to the FBI’s criminal complaint, Baker also has a pending criminal sexual conduct charge in the third degree in Washtenaw County Circuit Court that also involves a 14-year-old girl.