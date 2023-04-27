Saline Takes Two from Pinckney

Photo provided by Heidi McClelland

The Saline softball team remained undefeated in the SEC Red with a doubleheader sweep of Pinckney Wednesday.

The Hornets improved to 6-0 in the Red with a 7-2 win in the opener over the Pirates.

Clara Cherry put Saline on top in the first with a rbi-double to score Sydney Hastings for a 1-0 lead.

Hastings ripped a rbi-single in the second to plate Izzy Deveau for a 2-0 lead.

Kaleigh McClelland drove home Mackenzie Shelton with a single in the fourth, but Pinckney got two back in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2.

Saline would answer with two in the bottom of the fifth and Emily Sweetland sealed the win with a two-run shot to center in the sixth to make the final 7-2.

Hastings led the offense with three hits and one rbi.

Sweetland finished with two hits, including the home run and two rbi, while McClelland added two hits and two rbi. Cherry finished with two hits and a rbi and Lily Evans a hit and rbi.

Karli Dorr allowed just four hits and struck out 13 in the circle for the win and picked up two hits and a run scored at the plate for Saline.

The nightcap was a pitchers duel that the Hornets took 1-0 behind the arm of Izzy Deveau.

Deveau allowed just two hits and struck out 10 for the win for Saline.

The lone run of the game came in the fifth when Sweetland a leadoff homer to right for a 1-0 lead and that would be it for the scoring.

The only threat the Pirates had against Deveau was the third when Pinckney put runs on first and third with one out, but Deveau came up with a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.

Saline improved to 14-2 overall on the season.