Saline Tennis Splits Pair in SEC Red

The Saline girls' tennis team split a pair of SEC Red matches this week to improve its record to 2-2 in the conference.

The Hornets cruised past Ypsilanti Lincoln 8-0 Wednesday powered by the doubles teams that did not lose a game to the Splitters.

Eva Cueto and Gabby Englehardt, Katheryn Feller and Sydney Becker, Ellis Buchanan and Carmen Pagilinan, and Nastia Dubovoy and Sarah An all won their doubles matches 6-0, 6-0.

Mia Bae at one singles, Kylie Warner at three singles and Isabella Apone at four singles also won their matches 6-0, 6-0. CJ Tuldanis won 6-2, 6-1 at two singles.

The Hornets fell to Ann Arbor Huron 7-1 Thursday.

Warner picked up the lone win for the Hornets by rallying for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 three set win.

Cueto/Englehardt and Dubovoy/An dropped tough three setters in their doubles matches.