Saline Area Schools gets a safety and security update

Saline Area Schools (SAS) is always striving to make its buildings safe and secure.

That’s how SAS Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis put it when the Sun Times News (STN) followed up with him about the April 11 school board meeting, where he and the team updated the school board and community on Safety and Security in the district.

Ellis said the presentation was simply an update that highlighted the following:

The work and composition of the safety team

InformaCast - a new emergency communication tool being rolled out in SAS buildings

Updates to the camera system

Updates to the visitor management system

An emergency building mapping grant SAS has received

The district’s spring Critical Incident Training session

A summer joint training exercise involving Saline and Pittsfield Police and Fire departments (more information coming on this)

During the April 11 meeting, the SAS Board of Education also approved a plan to replace the district’s existing camera system, visitor management system and entrance intercom system. The entire package is estimated to cost just over $1.2 million.

STN asked Ellis if there are areas where safety and security improvements are needed and what do you want the community to know.

“I would not necessarily say there are specific areas that need to be improved, instead I would say we are constantly striving to make our school buildings safe and secure for all who enter them,” he said. “It is important for the community to know that creating safe environment is a collective responsibility. If you see or hear something that seems unusual or out of place, say something. Additionally, please be patient with the faculty and staff who are implementing and adhering to our procedures.”