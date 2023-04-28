Saline Soccer Knocks Off Red Leading Huron

The Saline soccer team picked up a huge road win Thursday night when the Hornets handed SEC Red leading Ann Arbor Huron its first conference loss 1-0.

The win moved the Hornets into a first-place tie with Ann Arbor Skyline with 4-0-1 records and dropped Huron to 4-1 in the Red.

It was another defensive battle with the Hornets and River Rats defense's dominating the match.

Saline struck at the 24 minute mark of the first half when Sienna Snyder took a pass down the left sideline and beat two Huron defenders to the goal line and fed a pass back out front to Zoe Rumohr who drilled it into the right corner of the net for the games lone goal.

The Saline defense and goaltender Norah Dawid were once against stellar as the Hornets defense and Dawid recorded their seventh clean sheet of the season in eight games.

Another showdown for the top spot in the Red will take place Thursday when the Hornets travel to Skyline for a battle between the conference co-leaders at 7:00.