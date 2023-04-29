Nu2U Again Empowers Individuals with Disabilities "A Beacon of Hope"

By April Christian- Davis

STN Reporter

Nu2U Again is more than just a thrift store, it is a beacon of hope and empowerment for individuals with disabilities. Nu2U Again was founded on November 19, 2018, by Lisa Rentschler. On April 24, 2023 Nu2U Again was awarded the Visionary Award by the Saline Chamber of Commerce, 34th Annual Celebration for the company's outstanding commitment to the community.

Their mission celebrates abilities and creates employment opportunities for those who often face discrimination in the job market.

The community is invited to the store, where you will be greeted by friendly faces and a bustling atmosphere. The shelves are lined with an eclectic mix of secondhand treasures, from vintage clothing to antique furniture, all donated by generous community members. But what sets Nu2U Again apart is not the items on the shelves but the people behind them.

Many employees at Nu2U Again are individuals with disabilities who are given a chance to showcase their talents and contribute to the workforce. With training and support from dedicated staff, employees gain valuable skills and experience while earning a fair wage and building self-confidence. As a result of the employee and community support three students obtained their driver's licenses and can now independently drive to work.

“Love your store and your mission!” Julia G. customer. I have a son [Trevor] who has autism, and we drive miles to get here so he can work, and it is worth every mile.

The impact of Nu2U Again extends far beyond its doors. Thanks to the support of loyal customers and generous donors, the store has been able to invest its proceeds back into the community. Since 2018, over $60,000 has been donated to organizations such as Liberty Club, Saline Special Education, Special Olympics, Down System Support Team Buddy Walk, Best Buddies, Programs to Educate All Cyclists (PEAC), and local scholarships.

“This is a place for people with disabilities. Everyone here has a purpose.” Patty H., customer and volunteer.

Whether it is providing scholarships for local students, supporting programs for individuals with disabilities, or partnering with other nonprofits, Nu2U Again is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those around them.