Saline Chamber honors individuals for their contributions at "Saline Salutes"

On Wednesday, April 26, the Saline Chamber of Commerce (SACC) hosted its 34th annual awards event, “Saline Salutes,” at Lake Forest Golf Club to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the Saline area community. The event saw the presence of prominent personalities and witnessed some emotional moments as the honorees were presented with the coveted awards.

The event began with opening remarks by Michelle Dugan, Executive Director of SACC, who welcomed the guests and expressed her excitement to be part of the Saline community. “Our Mission at SACC is to be the most valued resource to business in the Saline area. Let us know how we may assist your business,” she said.

The nominees for the awards were required to live and work in the Saline area, defined as The City of Saline, Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline, and York Townships. The first award presented was the Citizen of the Year, which was awarded to Kimberly Bryant for her efforts as the leader of the Music Boosters and her contributions to other community organizations.

Nu2U's Lisa Rentschler received the Visionary Award. Photo by Lisa Kahler.

Lisa Rentschler was presented with the Visionary Award for her work at Nu2U Again, a thrift store that provides employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and has made significant contributions to the community. The First Responder Award was presented to Sergeant Andy Hartwig for his excellent police work and his extraordinary acts regarded as humane and/or life-saving.

All smiles, Sergeant Andy Hartwig was recognized for his excellent police work. Photo by Lisa Kahler.

The Saline Youth of the Year award was presented to Sophia Bauman, while the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Paul Hynek for his consistent contributions to the Saline area community for over 30 years.

Sophia Bauman received the Youth of The Year Award. Photo by Lisa Kahler.

The event was not just about honoring individuals but also an opportunity for SACC to invite local members and prospective members to upcoming events on the calendar, including the Business Awards on June 27 and the Golf Outing on September 19, among others.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Paul Hynek for his consistent contributions to the Saline area community for over 30 years. Photo by Lisa Kahler.

The Saline Chamber of Commerce, through its annual awards event, Saline Salutes, continues to recognize and celebrate the efforts of individuals who go above and beyond to make the Saline area a better place. To learn more about SACC and upcoming events, visit www.salinechamber.org.