Saline Golfers Roll to Four SEC Red Wins

The Saline golf team had a big week with four big SEC wins to move into the top spot in the SEC Red.

The Hornets traveled to Jackson and took down the Vikings 158-182 and Ann Arbor Huron 158-193.

Zeb Siegel fired a round of 37 to lead the Hornets.

Giuseppe Giacalone followed with a 39 and Brian Kang right behind with 40. Will Winslow shot 42, Ryan Terris and Nick Niethammer each with 49.

The Hornets also swept through Adrian 154-186 and Ypsilanti Lincoln 154-191 at a home tri-match at Brookside golf course.

Siegel finished with an even par 36 with Giacalone one stroke back at 37.

Niethammer shot 40, Kang 41, Terris 43, and Winslow 46.

The Hornets struggled at the tough Net Tee Invite at Oakland Hills Monday.

The invitational featured over a dozen state ranked teams and the Hornets finished tied for 25th out of 27 teams.

Saline shot a team score of 348 with Siegel leading the way with 81.

Winslow, Giacalone, and Kang each shot rounds of 89 and Niethammer shot 93.

Saline took part in The Corporal B at American Dunes Golf Club tournament in Grand Haven Friday and finished 16th out of 18 teams in another invitational that featured numerous state ranked teams.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 336 with Siegel again leading the way with a round of 79.

Kang finished with 85, while Winslow and Giacalone shot 86, and Niethammer 104.