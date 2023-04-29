Saline Softball Earns Split with Mattawan

Photo provided by Heidi McClelland

The Saline softball teams bats were booming as the Hornets earned a doubleheader split with a strong Mattawan team Saturday.

The Hornets smacked eight home runs in the two games, including five in the 13-0 win in the opener.

Saline started fast when Sydney Hastings and Kaleigh McClelland started the game with back-to-back home runs for a quick 2-0 lead.

The Hornets scored in each of the first four innings to take an 8-0 lead and finished it off with five in the sixth.

McClelland wasn’t done with her first-inning homer as she would smash two more in the game and finished with 7 rbi’s.

Hastings finished with three hits and two rbi.

Karli Dorr was stellar on the mound, allowing just one hit in six innings and struck out six. She also hit a home run and finished with 2 hits and 2 rbi at the plate for Saline.

Emily Sweetland added two hits and one rbi and Izzy Deveau two hits and two runs scored as Saline pounded out 14 hits in the game.

Each team had their bats going in the second game as Mattawan earned the split with a 13-8 win.

A rbi-single by Dorr gave Saline a 7-6 lead in the top of the fourth, but Mattawan scored four times in the bottom of the inning for a 10-7 lead and would never look back.

Clara Cherry hit a home run to center for her second of the game to cut the lead to 10-8 in the 6th, but that is as close as the Hornets would get.

Cherry finished with two home runs and four rbi, while Hastings hit another home run and finished with three hits and one rbi. Dorr added two hits and one rbi, Deveau and Lily Evans a hit and rbi each.

Saline improved to 15-3 overall on the season.