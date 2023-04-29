Saline Baseball Cruises to Sweep of Ypsilanti

The Saline baseball team made quick work of Ypsilanti Saturday with a 15-0 and 17-0 doubleheader sweep of the Grizzlies to make it five straight wins for the Hornets.

Saline improved to 11-8 overall on the season with the sweep and had a huge series with Bedford starting Monday.

Miles Padot tossed a four-inning no-hitter in the opener, striking out nine and walking just one.

Saline scored five in the second and seven in the third to take a commanding 14-0 lead and cruised to the win.

Ian Furlong had a big game with three hits, including a triple and four rbi to lead the hitting attack.

Owen Harrison had two hits and a rbi, while Sam Kreuzer had a hit and two rbi. Hunter Easton and Trent Hankamp each had a hit and rbi.

The second game was much the same as the Hornets posted 10 in the first and seven in the second for the 17-0 three-inning win.

Zach Fidh struck out six for the win on the mound for Saline.

Kreuzer had a double, triple, and two rbi, while Josh Folk also had two hits and two rbi. Caleb Helmer added two hits and a rbi, while Fidh, Furlong, and Padot each had a hit and rbi.