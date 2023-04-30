Saline Lacrosse Rolls Past Chelsea

The Saline boys’ lacrosse team scored early and often as the Hornets rolled to a 13-1 win over Chelsea Friday night.

Owen Miller scored twice in the first period to give the Hornets a 2-0 lead after one.

Saline would pour it on in the second with six goals for a commanding 8-0 lead at the half.

Mateo Iadipaolo and Andrew Boehm each scored twice in the second to help push the lead to eight at the break.

The lead would grow to 13-0 in the second half with Colman McNamara scoring three times for the Hornets.

The shutout would be broken in the fourth when the Bulldogs found the net with just over four minutes remaining.

Boehm scored his third goal of the night in the second half, while Charlie Fox, Conor Farrell, and Derek Nishioka each scored once for Saline.

McNamara and Miller recorded two assists each, while Carson Stavros and Boehm each had one.