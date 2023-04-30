Saline-Milan Water Polo Picks Up Three More Wins

The Saline-Milan girls’ water polo team had another big week with a 3-1 record to improve to 14-4 overall on the season.

The Hornets sit at 3-1 in the district after splitting with Dexter and Pioneer this week. They need a win against Chelsea Tuesday to finish in a three-way tie for the top spot and will claim the 2nd place tiebreaker and receive a bye to the Regional tournament.

The Chickadees opened the week by routing Dexter 15-2.

A big six-goal second period blew open a close game as Saline-Milan took a 9-1 lead at the half.

Rylee Mitchell had a big night with four goals and four assists to lead the Chickadees.

Kiera Luhrs, Sara Mitchell, and Elaina Malach had three goals each, while Malach dished out five assists. Annabelle Williams and Dori Cook had one goal each, while Mary Wayne and Laila Nemeth had one assist each. Nemeth and Addison Balasick combined to stop seven shots in net.

Saline-Milan dropped its first district game of the season 5-4 to Pioneer in a tough defensive battle.

The teams were tied at three at the break and Pioneer outscored the Chickadees 2-1 in the third for a 5-4 lead.

Neither team would find the net in the fourth as Pioneer held on for the win.

Mitchell, Luhrs, Cook, and Malach scored one goal each, while Kelsey Altevogt made eight saves in net.

The Chickadees bounced back with a pair of wins at home Saturday.

They took a commanding 9-2 win at the half and cruised to a 14-5 win.

Lurs had a big day with seven goals and one assist to lead the way. Rylee Mitchell chipped in with three goals, Sara Mitchell two goals and three assists, Cook one goal and two three assists, Wayne one goal and two assists, and Malach dished out two assists. Nemeth made five saves in net.

Saline-Milan finished the week with a 19-8 trouncing of Birmingham Groves.

Luhrs had a team-high six goals and four assists, while Sara Mitchell had four goals. Rylee Mitchell had three goals and one assist, while Lucy Hart chipped in with two goals and two assists. Alex Lillie finished with two goals and an assist, Malach one goal and four assists, Wayne one goal and two assists, while Nemeth made eight saves and had one assist.