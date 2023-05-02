Lawn Bombs Washtenaw: Adding a Festive Touch to Your Celebrations

A new business has been gaining attention in Washtenaw County for its eye-catching, customizable lawn signs.

Lawn Bombs Washtenaw, owned by Jon and Jessica Winters, provides a rental service for creating festive messages using giant letters for events, parties, anniversaries, and more. The business is based in Saline but services the entire county.

Jon Winters, a military veteran, started the business in August 2022 after being inspired by a high school friend who had run a similar business in Macomb County for five years. "We were looking to add some supplementary income to our household with something that would be helpful for people and bring them some cheer and joy," he says.

Lawn Bombs Washtenaw offers hundreds of different colored letters that can be arranged to create the desired message. The company installs and removes the signs, making it a convenient rental service for customers. The green nature of the business appeals to Winters. “We like the idea of selling a service with a reusable product,” he says.

Events they cater to include birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, school events, and even sponsorship for local events like farmers markets and 5k runs. With graduation season approaching, they expect a surge in demand for their services. Winters mentioned that they were already filling up and advised interested customers to book their slots quickly.

As a veteran-owned business, Lawn Bombs Washtenaw offers discounts for veterans and their family members. Jessica works in Lincoln Schools, and they also provide discounts for students and others in the system. Repeat customers also get a discount.

To learn more about Lawn Bombs Washtenaw, visit https://www.lawnbombs.com/washtenaw

or their Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Lawn Bombs