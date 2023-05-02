Saline Bats Boom in Sweep of Bedford

Photo provided by Heidi McClelland

While the calendar said it was May, the weather was more like early March, but that did not stop the Saline softball teams bats from heating up in a 10-1, 10-0 sweep of rival Bedford Monday.

After hitting eight homeruns in a doubleheader against Mattawan Saturday, the Hornets smacked six more against the Mules Tuesday in the cold and windy conditions.

Bedford scored a run on a wild pitch in the top of the first, but the Hornets wasted no time in getting the bats going with two run homers by Clara Cherry and Emily Sweetland for a 4-1 lead after one.

A squeeze bunt by Leah Holloway plated Kaleigh McClelland and Sweetland followed with her second home run of the game for a 6-1 lead in the third.

Holloway would rip a rbi-single in the fifth to make it 7-1 and the Hornets would get three unearned runs in the sixth to make the final 10-1.

Sweetland finished with the two home runs and three rbi, while Cherry had two hits with the home run and two rbi.

McClelland finished with two hits and three runs scored and Holloway a hit and three rbi.

Karli Dorr earned the win in the circle, allowing just two hits and striking out 10.

A big seven-run third inning lifted the Hornets to the 10-0 mercy win in the second game.

Delaney Lee ripped a three-run homer to key the big inning for Saline.

The Hornets got things going in the first when Holloway crushed a ball over the centerfield fence for a two-run shot and a 2-0 lead in the first.

Saline would put the seven spot on the board in the third and Sweetland would hit her third homerun of the day in the fourth to make it 10-0.

Izzy Deveau allowed two hits and struck out five for the win for Saline. She also had two hits and scored a run.

Sydney Hastings added a double and rbi, Cherry a hit and rbi, and McClelland a double and two runs scored.

Saline improved to 17-3 overall and 8-0 in the SEC Red.