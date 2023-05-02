Saline Knocks Off Red Leading Bedford

The top of the SEC Red baseball standings got even tighter Monday as Saline knocked off Red leading Bedford 8-2.

The win was the Hornets sixth in a row and improved Saline to 7-3 in the conference and dropped Bedford to 8-2.

Saline was holding a 10-0 lead in the second game but it was called in the fourth inning due to darkness and will be finished Wednesday at Bedford prior to the third game of the series.

The Hornets benefitted by two hits batters in the first when Mack Notar ripped a two run single to give Saline a 2-0 lead.

Bedford answered with two in the second to tie it at 2-2.

Saline loaded the bases in the third on singles by Tate Bezeau and Ian Furlong and a walk. Sam Miller singled in a run and Cade Tousa walked to force in Furlong to make it 4-2. Roman Laurio then laid down a squeeze bunt to plate Reed Muir to push the lead to 5-2.

Bedford helped out the Hornets in the fifth with two walks and two errors to score two and Bezeau ripped a rbi-double to extend the lead to the 8-2 final.

Jackson Mui earned the win on the mound with eight k's and allowed seven hits in six innings of work.

Bezeau led the offense with two hits and a rbi, while Conley had a hit and two rbi.