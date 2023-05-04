Saline Softball Clobbers Jackson

The Saline softball team remained perfect in the SEC with a 22-0 pasting of Jackson Wednesday.

The Hornets scored 17 runs in the third inning to pull away for the three-inning win over the Vikings.

The big blow of the day was a two-run inside-the-park home run by Sydney Hastings in the third.

Saline pounded out 13 hits, which included six doubles, a triple, and Hastings home run.

Lily Evans tossed a three-inning no-hitter and struck out eight. Photo by Dawn McCann

Hastings finished with three hits and five rbi to lead the offense.

Karli Dorr had two hits and four rbi and Delaney Lee two hits and a rbi. Clara Cherry had a triple and two rbi and Lainie Lipowski a hit and two rbi.

Lily Evans had a hit and two rbi and was the winning pitcher, tossing a three-inning no-hitter and striking out eight.

Photos by Dawn McCann