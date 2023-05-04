Saline Softball Clobbers Jackson
The Saline softball team remained perfect in the SEC with a 22-0 pasting of Jackson Wednesday.
The Hornets scored 17 runs in the third inning to pull away for the three-inning win over the Vikings.
The big blow of the day was a two-run inside-the-park home run by Sydney Hastings in the third.
Saline pounded out 13 hits, which included six doubles, a triple, and Hastings home run.
Hastings finished with three hits and five rbi to lead the offense.
Karli Dorr had two hits and four rbi and Delaney Lee two hits and a rbi. Clara Cherry had a triple and two rbi and Lainie Lipowski a hit and two rbi.
Lily Evans had a hit and two rbi and was the winning pitcher, tossing a three-inning no-hitter and striking out eight.
Photos by Dawn McCann