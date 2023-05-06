Sweat, Sculpt, Succeed: Embrace the Heat with Hot Worx Fitness

Attention all fitness enthusiasts, Saline Chapter of Phenomenal Women Network (PWN) and Hot Worx will sponsor Mental Health Day Awareness in May. Take advantage of your free day pass and tour the new facility to discover a new way to work out in dry heat.

Hot Worx member Tammy says, "You will feel better from head to toe."

Some benefits of infrared workouts in dry heat are the skin, increasing circulation, promoting detoxification, and reducing inflammation.

It all started on vacation in Texas in 2019 when John and Karilynn stumbled upon a unique fitness studio. Fascinated by the concept of working out in dry heat, he and his wife decided to try it. As a health coach consultant, John was particularly interested in how this new approach could benefit his wife, who suffers from arthritis and experiences pain in her knees, elbows, and joints.

After experiencing the effects of infrared light during their workout, John and his wife believed in the concept. As a result, they quickly found the owner of Hot Worx in Texas and made plans to complete a 6-week education program and eventually open their first location. The pandemic did not stop this dream but forged them determined to help many people feel better. Their plans were on hold during the pandemic and the idea stayed alive.

On April 4, 2023, John Whitley officially did a soft launch to Hot Worx in Ann Arbor. It has over 200 members, and the anticipation for the grand opening on July 1, 2023, is palpable.

Hot Worx offers a variety of hot workouts that incorporate infrared heat and virtual instructors. They range from yoga to high-intensity interval training designed to improve overall health and wellness.

If biking, rowing, yoga, or weight lifting, your mind and body will thank you for a healthy workout. If you're looking for a new and exciting way to get fit, Hot Worx is the place to be.

With its unique approach to fitness and experienced instructors, you'll be sure to work up a sweat and achieve your fitness goals in no time. Mark your calendars for July 1, 2023, and get ready to experience the heat at Hot Worx in Ann Arbor and Clarkson. For more information contact John.whitley@hotworx.net 734-887-1701.