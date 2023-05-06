Saline Softball Remains Perfect in SEC Red

The Saline softball team remained perfect in the SEC Red with a doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Skyline Friday.

The Hornets moved to 12-0 in the conference with a big showdown with SEC White leading Chelsea Wednesday after a doubleheader with Dexter Monday.

Karli Dorr was nearly perfect on the mound, allowing just one walk and striking out 15 in a six-inning no-hitter.

Sydney Hastings smacked a three-run homer to lead the Hornets offense.

Mackenzie Shelton had two hits and two rbi, while Delaney Lee had two hits and one run. Izzy Deveau added a hit and two runs scored and Emily Sweetland and Dorr a hit and rbi.

The second game saw Deveau strike out 13 and allow two hits in the 12-0 win over the Eagles.

Hastings led the hit parade with three hits and two rbi, while Lee had two hits and one rbi. Amelia DeCook had two hits and two run scored, and Dorr and home run. Clara Cherry had a hit and two rbi, while Kaleigh McClelland, Sweetland, Deveau, and Lily Evans had a hit and rbi each.

Saline improved to 20-3 overall on the season.