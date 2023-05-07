Saline T&F Teams Sweep Lincoln Tri-Meet

The Saline track and field teams both came away with a pair of SEC Red wins at Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday.

The boys remained perfect in the Red with a 91-46 win over Dexter and 91-41 victory over Lincoln.

The Hornets won three of the four relays and came home first in nine other events.

Jaedyn Sifuna won the 100 and Jason Whitton the 400. Andrew McNally finished first in the 800 and Samuel Jackson took the top spot in the 3200.

Saline took the top spot in both hurdles events with Leonardo Ignacio winning the 110 and Wynter Burnett the 300, while Andrew Black was second in both events.

Camden Pawlick swept the throws by winning the shot and tossing a PR in the discus with a throw of 148-06.00 and Lennon Cohoon won the long jump.

Michael Reder was second in the discus and Ignacio second in the high jump.

The girls defeated Dexter 97-35 and Lincoln 90-41.

Nicole Warren and Charlotte Warren finished 1-2 in the 100, while Mia Rogan won the 200 and was second in the 1600.

Corynn Gady won the 800 and Grace Roth the 3200, while the 4x100 and 4x800 relays came home first.

Mallory Platzer won the discus and was second in the shot put, while Kadyn Maida won the high jump and Nicole Warren the long jump.

Second-place finishes went to Jenna Griffin in the long jump, the 4x200 relay, Nancy Gage the 3200, Lillian Schlack 800, and Aubrey Stager 400.

The Hornets hosted teams from all over the state in its annual Golden Triangle meet Friday.

The boys were led by the first-place 4x200 relay team of Caid Fox, Ignacio, Tyler Parrish, and Burnett.

The 4x400 relay of McNally, Burnett, Fox, and Whitton and the 4x800 relay of Whitton, Stewart Berryhill, McNally, and Noah Lepore were second.

Malik Eisemann was fourth in the pole vault and was part of the 4x100 relay team of Fox, Cannon Ruttkofsky, and Parrish that finished third.

Jackson was second in the 3200 and Ignacio third in the 110 hurdles.

The girls were led by the first-place finishes of the 4x400 relay team of Mackenzie Sellenraad, Grace Oberski, Rogan, and Gady and the 4x800 relay team of Oberski, Sellenraad, Schlack, and Rogan.

Rogan was second in the 800 and was part of the 4x200 relay that finished third along with Jacki Kolano, Jordan Wickham, and Nicole Warren.

Wickham, Warren, Kolano, and Evalyn Ledy finished fifth, Gage fourth in the 3200, and Schlack fifth in the 1600.