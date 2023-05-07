Saline Sweeps Bedford to Move into Tie atop SEC Red

A huge three-game sweep of rival Bedford sets up another important showdown this week as Saline took three from the Mules last week.

The sweep lifted the Hornets to 9-3 in the Red and into a tie with Dexter for the top spot and the co-leaders meet up for a huge three-game series starting Monday in Dexter.

The Hornets took the opener from Bedford 8-2 thanks to a pair of three runs innings in the third and fifth to pull away for the win.

Mack Notar gave Saline a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run single.

Bedford tied it in the second, but a run-scoring single by Sam Miller, a walked in run, and a squeeze bunt by Roman Laurio gave the Hornets a 5-2 lead in the third and they never looked back.

Jackson Muir struck out eight for the win on the mound.

Tate Bezeau had two hits and a rbi and Notar the two-run single to lead the offense. Jackson Conley added a hit and two rbi and Cade Tous a hit and rbi.

The Hornets scored early and often in a 10-0 win in the second game that was suspended and finished Wednesday.

Matt Mareno struck out six for the win on the mound for Saline.

Conley had a big game with three hits and three rbi to lead the hitting attack.

Muir, Bezeau, and Lario had a hit and rbi each, while Kriss Sydlowski had a triple and scored three runs.

A four-run third inning lifted Saline to a 6-3 win to finish the sweep of the Mules.

Miller struck out four in six innings of work for the win.

Trevor Hankamp led the offense with three hits and two rbi. Muir smacked a home run, while Sydlowski had a double and two rbi. Bezeau added a hit and rbi, while Tousa and Laurio had a hit and run scored each.

The Hornets earned a split in Ohio over the weekend.

Saline scored three in the first and held on to defeat Fairmont 4-3. Muir led the way with three hits and a rbi, while Conley had a hit and two rbi. Tousa, Laurio, and Sydlowski had a hit and run scored each.

The Hornets dropped the second game 9-2 to Mason.

Saline could muster just two hits in the game with Tousa and Sam Kreuzer each picking up a single.

The Hornets improved to 15-9 overall.