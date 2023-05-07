Saline Soccer Rolls to Three Straight SEC Red Wins

The Saline girls’ soccer team remained undefeated in the SEC Red after three league wins last week.

The Hornets opened the week by pounding Ypsilanti Lincoln 15-0 in a game called at halftime.

Courtney Paszkiewicz had a big night with four goals to lead Saline, while Sienna Snyder added one.

Carson Caldwell, Ava Printy, Ellie Warden, Sadie Walsh, Payton Maloney, Priya Samaroo, and Ankia Sadek each scored for Saline.

Norah Dawid and Lydia Zajchowski combined for the shutout in net, while Dawid coming out to play offense in the blowout and scoring a goal for the Hornets.

Saline then mercied Monroe 8-0 Tuesday night.

Rumohr and Snyder scored to goals each to lead the Saline offense.

Ashley Kruse, Printy, Caldwell, and Walsh each scored once for the Hornets, while Dawid recorded another shutout in net.

Saline wrapped up the week by holding off rival Pioneer 2-1 Saturday.

Kruse and Rumohr each scored for Saline for a 2-0 lead, before Pioneer scored to cut the lead to 2-1 late.

Pioneer had a great chance in the final seconds, but Dawid was there for the save as the final horn went off to give Saline the win.

The showdown with Skyline was postponed due to field issues at Skyline. The teams will play back-to-back games May 12 & 15 in what will have a big say in the final SEC Red standings.

Huron leads the Red by one point over Saline, but the Hornets have played two fewer conference games.

Saline improved to 8-0-3 overall on the season and 7-0-1 in the Red.