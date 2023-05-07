Chickadees Wrap Up Regular Season with Pair of Wins

The Saline-Milan girls’ water polo team wrapped up a strong regular season with a pair of wins last week to finish with a 16-4 overall record.

They finished 4-1 in District 4 and in a three-way tie for the top spot with Skyline and Pioneer. The Chickadees earned the second seed due to a tiebreaker and will get a first-round bye in this weekend’s districts which means they will automatically move on to the regionals.

Saline-Milan defeated Chelsea 9-2 in the final district seeding game Tuesday.

The Chickadees jumped out to a 5-0 halftime lead and rolled to the win.

Saline-Milan was led by Rylee Mitchell with four goals and one assist. Kiera Luhrs had three goals and one assist, while Elaina Malach and Sara Mitchell each had a goal and assist.

Kelsey Altevogt made seven saves in net for the Chickadees.

The Chickadees then defeated Grand Blanc 9-3 Thursday.

Saline-Milan jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one and pushed the lead to 5-1 at the half and cruised to the win.

Luhrs led the Chickadees with four goals and two assists. Rylee Mitchell scored two goals, while Malach had one goal and two assists, and Annabelle Williams a goal and assist. Altevogt made six saves in net and dished out two assists on offense.

Photos by Dawn McCann